Don't want to ride and just spend time loving on a horse with brushing, braiding and just hang out. Book it today
PROGRAM OVERVIEW
IF you are Homeschooled or just want to learn this program introduces students to foundational horse care, safety, and groundwork skills through hands on learning.
Goals
Build Confidence around horses
Learn safe handling and barn etiquette
Develop physical strength, balance and coordination.
Practice responsibility, teamwork and communication.
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We are taking a break as it heats up. Booking will start Aug 15th. Following us on facebook/ instagram as we continue to post the horses.
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